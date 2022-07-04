MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WXIN) – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously injured by fireworks.

The little boy died while being transported to an Evansville hospital, according to Indiana State Police.

The child’s mother identified him as Camrynn McMichael and shared a photo of her son. She said he loved playing basketball and football.

“But more than that he loved his sister,” she told FOX59. “He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is.”

Camrynn McMichael/photo provided

ISP said the autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

State police, Mount Vernon police and the Posey County Coroner’s Office are investigating.