Botham Jean’s brother hugs Amber Guyger during sentencing

(CNN) – Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

A jury handed down the sentence Wednesday, a day after she was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean in his own apartment last year.

Despite her conviction and sentence, there were tender moments in the courtroom after the sentencing — including one between Guyger and the victim’s brother.

Jean’s brother told Guyger he forgave her and then hugged her.

Guyger initially faced up to life in prison.

She says she shot Jean by mistake, after she says she thought she was in her own apartment and thought Jean was an intruder.

Guyger begins serving her sentence immediately.

