Bonding over beer: 100-year-old grandma creates brewery buzz

(KOB) Carmen McClelland and her 100-year-old grandmother, whose name is also Carmen, have spent the past year bonding in an unusual way: brewery hopping.
The tradition started as a way for the younger Carmen make grandma-duty a little more fun.
“At first I felt very guilty because I thought it was just me trying to have a life while I was on grandma duty and now it’s our thing,” she says.
As for Grandma Carmen, bar hopping with her granddaughter has become a way for her to stay young.
“You’ve got to keep ongoing. Otherwise, you fall,” Grandma Carmen says.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2TLMnqi
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.