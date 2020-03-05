Bonding over beer: 100-year-old grandma creates brewery buzz

(KOB) Carmen McClelland and her 100-year-old grandmother, whose name is also Carmen, have spent the past year bonding in an unusual way: brewery hopping.

The tradition started as a way for the younger Carmen make grandma-duty a little more fun.

“At first I felt very guilty because I thought it was just me trying to have a life while I was on grandma duty and now it’s our thing,” she says.

As for Grandma Carmen, bar hopping with her granddaughter has become a way for her to stay young.

“You’ve got to keep ongoing. Otherwise, you fall,” Grandma Carmen says.

