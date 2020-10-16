Body parts found at California lake 2 years apart belonged to missing woman, authorities say

BUENA VISTA LAKE, Calif. (KGET) — A leg that washed ashore at a California lake in 2018, and remains pulled from a submerged car found in July, are both from the same missing woman, authorities say.

Shirley Mae Cassel was 63 when she went missing from her residence in Santa Ana on Aug. 21, 2017, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Cassel’s landlord reported her missing weeks later, KTLA reports.

On July 28, 2018, a family told people camping at Buena Vista Lake that their 5-year-old daughter found the partial limb.

On July 12, 2020, a submerged car containing human remains was pulled from the lake.

DNA testing of the leg and body confirmed the woman’s identity, according to KCSO.

There is no suspicion of foul play at this time, according to KCSO. The department closed their part of the investigation. The Santa Ana Police Department is handling the case.