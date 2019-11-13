Body found, mom charged in case of missing girl

(CNN) – Hope has been shattered in the massive multi-state manhunt for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

The girl’s mother is now facing charges.

“Search teams uncovered the remains of a child in a wooded area in Alabama,” said Sheriff Mike Williams of Jacksonville, Florida.

A grim and heartbreaking discovery in the woods of Alabama, just a day after investigators shifted their focus from Jacksonville in the search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

“This investigation has led us to what we believe in the remains of Taylor Rose,” said State Attorney Melissa Nelson of Florida’s fourth judicial circuit.

“Teams on the ground there are working on recovering the victim and while indications are that this may be Taylor Williams, the exact identification of the victim will be made pending some detailed forensic analysis of those remains.”

The girl’s mother, Brianna Williams is now facing charges.

“Miss Williams has been arrested for the felonies of child neglect as well as making false statement during this investigation,” said Nelson.

“The suspect has been absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted today due to an apparent overdose of some sort,” said Sheriff Williams.

Investigators say now that the search has come to a tragic end.

Their work is far from over.

“We are nowhere near done in this investigation. While we’ve taken some steps today, we’ve got a lot of work left to do.”

“This is obviously not the outcome any of us had hoped to reach,” Nelson said.

