Body camera shows sobbing 6-year-old’s arrest

(WESH/NBC News) Newly released body camera footage shows the arrest of a 6-year-old girl at an Orlando, Florida elementary school.

The footage was released by the attorney of the family of the child.

The video shows Kaia Rolle sitting with a woman inside of an office as Officer Dennis Turner walks into the room at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy on September 19, 2019.

Kaia begins to cry as the officer puts zip ties on her wrists, asking for help. “Please let me go,” she asks the officer as she continues to cry.

“I don’t want to go to the police car,” she tells the officer putting her in the back as she sobs, begging to be let go, the video shows.

Turner then reenters the school where a woman asks if the restraints were necessary. Turner replies that if Kaia was bigger, they would have used handcuffs to restrain her.

Kaia is accused, in a police report document, of battering three staff members at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, allegedly kicking and punching them. A staff member was quoted as being one of the people hit and says in the report she wants to press charges and testify in court against the child.

The school or the staff member said that is not what happened. That person said they never wanted to press charges, and certainly didn’t want the girl arrested.