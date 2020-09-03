Body camera shows Rochester police custody death

WARNING: This video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing

(WHEC/NBC News) A Rochester, New York family is demanding justice after their brother, Daniel Prude, died after he was restrained by police during a mental health call.

Prude died in March, two months before the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

The family’s attorney says the autopsy ruled the death of Prude to be a homicide and the principle cause was asphyxiation. The autopsy also found traces of the drug PCP. The autopsy has not been reviewed independently.

Prude lived in Chicago but came to Rochester on March 22 to visit his brother.

A police report and the family’s lawyer says Prude took the train but was removed from the train in Buffalo. Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, picked him up in Buffalo and drove him to Rochester.

That same day, Joe Prude says he checked his brother into Strong Memorial Hospital because of mental health concerns. Joe Prude says Strong discharged Prude three hours later.