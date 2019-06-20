Body cam video shows officer being dragged by suspect, investigators say

(WESH/NBC News) Dramatic body camera footage shows a Florida police officer being dragged after a traffic stop gone wrong.

Orlando Police say Zavier Askew, 25, took off from a traffic stop after the officer spotted marijuana in his car with the officer holding on.

According to officials, the suspect ran into the car and tried to drive away, going close to 60 miles per hour with the officer hanging on for his life.

The officer’s body camera was up against the suspect as they battled in the driver’s seat of the car.

It finally ended when the driver slammed into a tree.

