BODY CAM VIDEO: Graphic footage shows Metro officer fatally shooting dog during July 27 investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recently released Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage shows the events leading up to the fatal shooting of a pit bull in the backyard of a home near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
The shooting occurred as officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cascade Street on July 27 to investigate a fatal crash, which was later deemed a suicide.
The body cam footage shows officers attempting to use a dog pole to collar the dog after it charged at them. At that point a second officer then fires several shots at the pit bull, striking and killing it.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.