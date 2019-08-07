BODY CAM VIDEO: Graphic footage shows Metro officer fatally shooting dog during July 27 investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recently released Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage shows the events leading up to the fatal shooting of a pit bull in the backyard of a home near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The shooting occurred as officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cascade Street on July 27 to investigate a fatal crash, which was later deemed a suicide.

As police approached a home to talk to a resident, a pit bull came out. Police say officers attempted to use a dog pole to catch the dog when it charged at an officer. Another officer fired and hit the dog. No info yet about the dog’s condition #8NN pic.twitter.com/4kuaDZCFYS — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) July 27, 2019

The body cam footage shows officers attempting to use a dog pole to collar the dog after it charged at them. At that point a second officer then fires several shots at the pit bull, striking and killing it.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.