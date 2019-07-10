Boating apps that can make for safer experience

(NBC News) – Most boaters know that there is a lot to remember when it comes to hitting the water. However, there are a number of boating apps that can help make for a safer, more enjoyable experience.

The Boat Ramps app funds the closest place to launch your boat. It also provides directions to more than 50,000 U.S. boar ramps and marinas. The app has an easy-to-use interface contact info for boat ramps and marinas.

The U.S. Coast Guard app is good for boat safety and emergency info, such as entering a float plan, local navigation rules, and weather updates. you can also report hazards or pollution in the water ways. The app was designed for recreational boaters, so using the app isn’t difficult.

Inavx is an app that is popular for navigation. It is fully enabled with one-touch access, which allows people to get detailed marine charts and maps from multiple providers. It also provides up-to-date boating conditions and forecasts that include currents, winds, and swells.

For more on these apps, click HERE.

