Boat trapped at Niagara Falls for 100 years dislodged

NIAGARA FALLS, (CNN) – A massive ship stuck at the top of Niagara Falls for 100 years has shifted.

The flat-bottomed iron scow has been grounded since 1918 when it broke loose from a tugboat.

But park officials say heavy rains and fierce winds on Halloween night flipped the iron vessel on to its side and spun it down-river about 150 feet. Park officials say right now it looks secure and that there isn’t a danger of the wreckage going over the falls.

However, they don’t expect it to remain stationary forever so they will continue to watch it closely for any sign of movement.

