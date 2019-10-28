Blue Pumpkin Project allows children with autism to enjoy Halloween

(NBC) – A mother of an autistic child has started a campaign to allow her son to be included in trick or treating.

So be on the lookout for children and even older teens carrying blue buckets this Halloween.

Among the ghouls and goblins crowding your doorstep for candy could be children with autism.

You’d know because they would be carrying blue buckets to haul all that good loot.

Karlie Friedmanski is a certified behavior analyst who works with autistic children, and says that although some may not speak, they want to be included.

“We want them to be with their peers. We want them to be included,” he said.

This Halloween, children with autism will be carrying blue buckets or jack-o-lanterns.

“The blue bucket represents the fact that a lot of times when children are trick-or-treating they will wait for someone to say trick or treat. Well this represents, like, ‘Hey, this child cannot say that’ and this is just representing that to the parents,” he said.

The blue Halloween buckets became a symbol after one mom had to explain at each house that her child couldn’t speak but she wanted him to be a part of the fun.

“The reason she started this was just to let the children have their time at Halloween and enjoy it and not be expected to say something or do something they can’t,” said Friedmanski.

The growing tree also works with their students on how to trick-or-treat, knock on doors and put on costumes.

Major achievements for children who want to be among the superheroes and creatures enjoying All Hallow’s Eve.

Blue pumpkins won’t be the only special pumpkins out there this Halloween.

A teal pumpkin displayed at a home means that the residence offers non-candy treats for those children with food allergies.

