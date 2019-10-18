Blue pumpkin buckets aim to make trick-or-treating more inclusive for children

by: Vanessa Wojtusiak

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A new initiative this Halloween aims to make trick-or-treating more enjoyable for all children.

Traditional hard plastic jack-o-lantern shaped buckets, which have been used for decades as a festive way to collect candy on Halloween, are changing colors from orange to blue.

The mission of blue pumpkin buckets is to signify autism awareness. Parents of children with autism hope to carry the message to homes distributing candy in an effort to not have to explain their child’s situation, especially in the cases of being non-verbal.

In 2018, the CDC has determined that approximately 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The Blue Pumpkin candy buckets should not be confused with the Teal Pumpkin Project which is for food allergy awareness. For this, pumpkins placed in front of homes are painted teal to signify that a home is friendly to trick-or-treaters with food allergies.

