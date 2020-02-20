Blood donation crucial for cancer patients

(NBC) – An estimated 1.8 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and for many, blood transfusions will be key in their fight towards recovery.

Together, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are putting out a call for donors as donations tend to drop in winter due to inclement weather.

Stephenie Perry just marked two important anniversaries. Five months married to her husband Jason, and two years in remission for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I remember just going home after treatment and just wanting to sleep forever,” she said.

Depleted from rounds of treatment, she would look forward to the blood transfusions that would bring her energy back.

“One of my nurses actually said that she saw me hopping out of the chair when I was leaving my blood transfusion. She was like, I could tell you feel better,” she said.

With a quarter of donated blood going to cancer patients, the American Red Cross is partnering with the American Cancer Society.

Raising awareness through the “Give Blood, Give Time” campaign.

It comes during a critical stretch: winter, when bad weather forces the cancellation of some blood drives.

“Give Blood, Give Time” urges those in more mild climates to donate today and those in harsher regions to do so when safely able, benefiting patients like Stephenie, arming them for their continued battles against cancer.

To schedule a blood donation, visit this website.

Most healthy people who are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible.