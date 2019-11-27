Black Friday arrives early

(NBC) There are only 26 shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas…that’s almost a week less than last year! But retailers are already rolling out holiday deals.

165 million consumers will break out their wallets in the five days around Thanksgiving, but increasingly, shoppers are logging on rather than lining up.

Discounts are already live on electronics from Target and game consoles from Walmart and Amazon is rolling out new deals each day on its Black Friday page.

To keep spending in check, make a list then set up price alerts for those items using a tool like Google Shopping.

Apps can also help you find the best deal. Use Flipp to browse store ads, Honey to find discount codes., and Camel Camel Camel to look up price history.

Some sellers will inflate the original price listed to make it seem like you’re getting a better discount, or use Black Friday deals as a way to clear out lower quality inventory.

It’s a good idea to check product reviews before you buy.

Walmart and JCPenney are starting their big Black Friday sales Wednesday and most deals will be online by Thanksgiving morning.

It’s a chance to shop before sitting down for your turkey dinner.

If you have any high-demand items on your list, say those Star Wars Legos, you may want to get that sooner rather than later.

If it sells out, you may end up spending more from a third-party reseller.

