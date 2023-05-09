DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Food and Drug Administration is debating a historic decision concerning the use of birth control pills.

The federal agency met Tuesday and has plans to meet again Wednesday to consider an application that would allow the Opill birth control pill to be sold without a prescription.

The drugmaker, Perrigo, said that selling the contraceptives over the counter would be a historic first, and it would make birth control pills more accessible to women in the United States.

A final FDA decision is expected this summer.