Billie Eilish writes song for new James Bond movie

(CNN) – Singer Billie Eilish will sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

According to Variety magazine, the 18-year-old singer wrote the song along with her brother. In a statement, Eilish called Bond movies “the coolest film franchise ever to exist.”

She’s the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

The film comes out in April.

