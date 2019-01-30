Bill would withhold pay from president, VP, Congress during shutdowns
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Three congressmen have introduced a bill that would withhold pay from the president, vice president, and members of Congress during a government shutdown.
Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), along with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Rep. Max Rose (D-New York) introduced on Tuesday the Solidarity in Salary Act of 2019.
Under the proposed legislation, the daily pay for the president, vice president, and members of Congress would be placed in escrow during a shutdown.
Once the government reopens, the withheld pay will be released.
According to a statement, lawmakers say the bill aims to "prevent and limit the duration of future shutdowns and ensure that lawmakers feel the harm they cause federal employees when they fail to fund the government."
About 800,000 federal workers missed two consecutive paychecks during the 35-day partial government shutdown.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- New Bill would withhold pay from president, VP, Congress during shutdowns
- New Tyson recalls some chicken nuggets, contamination possible
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State Rep. Antani to run for State Senator in 2020
Antani is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives.Read More »
-
Middletown man in custody after assaulting officer and K-9
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Oxford State and South Main Street.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Truck crashes into icy pond in Fairborn
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of W. Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road and Waterford Boulevard.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Authorities investigate fatal crash involving stolen vehicle
A car crashed into a pole on N. Main Street near Melford Avenue.Read More »
-
No contract offer after WSU Board of Trustees meeting
After two and a half hours in executive session, the Wright State University Board of Trustees adjourned Tuesday night with no new offer for the faculty union.Read More »