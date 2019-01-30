Bill would withhold pay from president, VP, Congress during shutdowns

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Three congressmen have introduced a bill that would withhold pay from the president, vice president, and members of Congress during a government shutdown.

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), along with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Rep. Max Rose (D-New York) introduced on Tuesday the Solidarity in Salary Act of 2019.

Under the proposed legislation, the daily pay for the president, vice president, and members of Congress would be placed in escrow during a shutdown.

Once the government reopens, the withheld pay will be released.

According to a statement, lawmakers say the bill aims to "prevent and limit the duration of future shutdowns and ensure that lawmakers feel the harm they cause federal employees when they fail to fund the government."

About 800,000 federal workers missed two consecutive paychecks during the 35-day partial government shutdown.