Big Game advertising more expensive than ever

(NBC) - Big Game ad time is selling for a record five point two five million dollars this year, up a hair from last year.

"The price of a Super Bowl ad has doubled over the last ten years and that stands in contrast to premiere prime time TV programming where the average price of a commercial because of audience fragmentation and ratings erosion has actually fallen 12 percent over the last decade," said Jon Swallen, Kantar Chief Research Officer.

Many of the usual brands are back, Anheuser Busch buying a record six and a half minutes of ad time, along with at least five carmakers, including Kia, Audi, and Mercedes.

One new theme is ads targeting women, featuring women. Serena Williams stars in Bumble's 'the ball is in her court' ad. Olay is running it's first Big Game ad with Sarah Michelle Gellar.

And celebrities are again a big trend, with at least a dozen ads featuring stars. That includes a Stella Artois spot with Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker. And Doritos is pairing the backstreet boys with chance the rapper for its commercial.

Brands in the Big Game are looking to maximize their investment by driving the conversation online. They're sharing their TV commercials and broadening their reach by buying ads for them on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Facebook says last year during the Big Game, over ninety percent of TV advertisers were also advertising on Facebook.

One other ad trend: companies who are not shelling out millions for TV ad time, still tapping into excitement about Big Game ads.

Skittles is producing a thirty minute musical to run on Broadway on Sunday, it's running ads about what its calling 'Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical," but is not buying time in the Big Game.