Biden’s COVID-19 response team to brief public after South Africa variant detected

In this image from video, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president., Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the COVID-19 health equity task force, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team,, appear on screen during a White House briefing on the Biden administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (White House via AP)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A team of scientists and public health experts assembled by President Joe Biden will brief the public on the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts Friday, just one day after a new variant was identified in the U.S.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team, which includes top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and Biden’s pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients, will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the event in the player above.

The team held a briefing earlier this week, when the variant first identified in South Africa hadn’t yet been detected in the country.

State health officials in South Carolina confirmed two cases of the strain on Thursday. Public health officials said it’s almost certain that there are more infections that have not been identified yet. They’ve also expressed concern that this version spreads more easily and that vaccines could be less effective against it.

The two cases were discovered in adults in different regions of the state and do not appear to be connected. Neither of the people infected has traveled recently, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday.

South Africa first detected the variant in October. Since then, it’s been found in at least 30 other countries.

Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe, but scientists are primarily concerned with the emergence of three of them. Other variants first reported in the United Kingdom and Brazil were previously confirmed in the U.S.

Some tests suggest the South African and Brazilian variants may be less susceptible to antibody drugs or antibody-rich blood from COVID-19 survivors, both of which help people fight off the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.