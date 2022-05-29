UVALDE, Texas (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Uvalde, Texas Sunday with hopes to console the grief stricken town affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The visit to Uvalde on Sunday is Biden’s second trip in two weeks to comfort a community in mourning after staggering loss.

On May 17, Biden traveled to Buffalo, New York, to meet with victims’ families and condemn white supremacy after a radicalized shooter espousing the racist “replacement theory” killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.

The shootings in Texas and New York and their aftermath have put a spotlight on the nation’s entrenched divisions and its inability to forge consensus on actions to reduce gun violence.

“Let’s be clear, evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas and that grocery store in New York.”

Biden said Saturday in his commencement address at the University of Delaware. He mentioned his upcoming trip to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, saying “as I speak, those parents are literally preparing to bury their children.”

“We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”

The president will pay respects at the memorial, meet with families and first responders and attend mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church before returning to Wilmington, DE in the evening.

The Bidens’ visit to Uvalde comes amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the shooting.

Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help even as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed that the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday he was “livid” and had been “misled” by law enforcement officials about the police response.

Speaking on Saturday, Biden said something had to change in response to the attack.

“I call on all Americans at this hour to join hands and make your voices heard, to work together to make this nation what it can and should be,” Biden said. “I know we can do this. We’ve done it before.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.