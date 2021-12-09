(NEXSTAR) – It has been over 320 days since Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. On Friday, he will make his first late-night television appearance since taking office.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, host Jimmy Fallon announced Biden’s upcoming appearance on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media. He’s been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law as well as a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

Earlier this week, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors.

During the 2016 presidential election, Biden appeared on “The Tonight Show” to discuss various topics, including the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. In recent years, Biden has also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,“ “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.“

The Associated Press contributed to this report.