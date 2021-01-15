Biden to lay out plan to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he lays out his plan for combating the coronavirus and jump-starting the nation’s economy at the Queen theater January 14, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Biden is expected to unveil a stimulus package with a price tag of trillions of dollars including a $1,400 direct payment to individuals who have been struggling with the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — With the incoming Biden-Harris administration just days away from taking office, the president-elect will outline his plan to scale and speed up the distribution of coronavirus vaccines on Friday.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil his plan to the nation in an afternoon speech from Wilmington, Delaware. NewsNation will livestream the address in the player above.

Biden, who’s sworn into office Wednesday, has promised to get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans during his first 100 days.

“The vaccines offer so much hope … but the vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure thus far,” Biden said Thursday in a speech unveiling a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to stem the virus and revive the economy hard hit by the pandemic.

Biden’s new economic proposal includes $20 billion for vaccine distribution, as well as $50 billion for COVID-19 testing. He has also called for setting up mass vaccination centers and sending mobile units to hard-to-reach areas.

Across the U.S., COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 380,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins. States have recently begun expanding eligibility to get more Americans vaccinated following recent complaints that too many shots were sitting on shelves unused because of overly rigid adherence to federal guidelines, which put health care workers and nursing home residents at the front of the line.

President Donald Trump’s administration had aimed to give vaccine doses to 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, but fell far short of that target. This week, federal officials sought to speed up the process, saying the administration will release millions of doses it had been holding back for second shots. Federal officials also urged states to offer the shots to all Americans over 65 or with chronic health conditions.

While the country is entering its next phase in the vaccination process, the slow first stage has been riddled with a number of logistical hurdles at the state and local level. The federal government in many cases had blamed the states for the slow rollout. But leaders in many states have called out inadequate funding and guidance from Washington, saying they often don’t know how many doses are coming, or when, until the last minute.

Biden said Thursday that the effort to vaccinate more Americans “will be one of the most challenging operational efforts we’ve ever undertaken as a nation.”