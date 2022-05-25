WASHINGTON (WDTN) — President Joe Biden spoke at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 where he delivered remarks and signed an executive order.

During the event, Biden signed an executive order to advance effective, accountable policing and strengthen public safety. These remarks followed the deadly school shooting in Texas and the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Vice President Kamala Harris also delivered remarks on public trust and public safety.

During his remarks, Biden said “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of this week’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.

When the amendment was approved, he said, “You couldn’t own a cannon. You couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. There’s always been limitations.”

