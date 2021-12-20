WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) – Commander-in-chief Joe Biden is being joined by another “Commander” in the White House: a German shepherd puppy.

The president tweeted a welcome to his new furry friend Monday.

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

The Biden family’s newest pup bears a strong resemblance to their late dog Champ, who died at the age of 13 in June. Champ was also a German shepherd.

The Bidens also have a German shepherd named Major.

Major has made a few headlines during his time in the White House for two separate biting incidents. In March, Major bit a Secret Service Agent and later that month the dog nipped at someone while on a walk. Biden enrolled Major in off-site training in April.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Major was also the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

With the addition of Commander, the Bidens are back to being a two-dog household.