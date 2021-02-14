Biden calls on Congress to enact gun law reforms on anniversary of Parkland school shooting

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – President Biden released a statement Sunday on the three year anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

“In seconds, the lives of dozens of families, and the life of an American community, were changed forever,” said Biden.

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others.

The president said his administration will take action to end gun violence and make schools and communities safer. He also called on Congress to enact gun law reforms.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” said Biden. “We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now.”

Biden also mentioned the increase in homicides in 2020 and how people of color were disproportionately affected.

To read the full statement, click here.