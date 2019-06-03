Bibles & Beer: Colorado pastor launches 'Pub Church'

(KUSA/NBC News) At a moment when it can be tough to get people to come to church on a Sunday morning one pastor in Greeley, Colorado has decided to bring church to the people.

Pastor John Knutson is hoping his Thursday night "pub church" will attract a new flock.

"We live in a changing culture and if the culture changes the church has to change as well," Knutson says.

He's sharing beer, and Bible verses, with anyone interested at the Broken Plow Brewery.

The first meeting didn't draw a large crowd, but it did bring in newcomers Bob and Maria.

"When you get to be empty nesters, you say 'Where can I find faith that works for me now?' You sent out an invitation we accepted," Bob said.

