Best degrees for your bank account

Choose your college major wisely. According to a report from Bankrate, what you study may be the biggest indicator of success in the workforce. Researchers looked at 162 degrees and census data.

They then analyzed the bachelor’s degrees and incomes of at least 15,000 people. They found “actuarial science” is the most valuable college major.

Bankrate says that’s because people with that degree like budget analysts, cost estimators and statisticians earn more on average than their peers. The average income of an actuary is $108,658 and they faced a lower unemployment rate: 2.3 percent.

Other valuable degrees on Bankrate’s list include zoology, nuclear engineering, health and medical preparatory programs, and applied mathematics.

Meanwhile, miscellaneous fine arts came in dead last. People with that major tend to work as art teachers, costume attendants and music contractors and make an average income of $40,000, and their unemployment rate is at 9.1%.

Also on that job list, visual and performing arts, cosmetology and culinary arts, clinical psychology and composition and speech.