Bernie Madoff says he’s dying, wants out of prison

by: CNN

(CNN) – Bernie Madoff is asking a judge to let him out of prison because he’s dying.

The 81-year-old wants what is called a compassionate release. He claims to be suffering from fatal kidney failure that is expected to kill him in less than 18 months.

Madoff is currently serving a 150 year prison term for swindling billions of dollars in the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

Thousands of people lost money in his pyramid-type scheme.

Madoff began his prison term in July of 2009 after pleading guilty to 11 felony charges.

He says he does not dispute the severity of his crimes and is only asking to be released due to his failing health.

