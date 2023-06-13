DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Farmers are calling for a change in the meat industry.

Additionally, lawmakers on Capitol Hill said it’s time to increase competition in meat processing. Right now, only four companies dominate the market.

A farmer that testified before Congress on Tuesday said it’s time for lawmakers to beef up their support of small family farms. He testified that he started his own processing plant but said it’s still too hard to compete with the big four.

Lawmakers say having more independent processors will ultimately bring down prices for consumers.

“Dominance in this sector has resulted in immeasurable harms to our local farmers,” Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said.

Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said the solution is decreasing regulations to make it easier for small processors to keep up.

“Increasing the number of small-scale processors will help counteract disruptions in the supply chain,” Massie said.

Massie is now advancing legislation to make those changes happen.