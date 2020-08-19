Bear Scare: Jogger spends night trapped in tree

(WKTV/NBC News) A teen reported missing Tuesday evening says she was stuck in a tree overnight after encountering a bear while out for a run.

Rachel Smith, 19, told police she came across some bear cubs while running on a trail in the Ha-De-Ron-Dah Wilderness Area in Webb, New York.

According to Smith, the mama bear came in between her and the cubs.

Smith tried to run, but knowing she wouldn’t be able to outrun the bear, she climbed a tree to wait for it to go away. She said the bear did not leave until after dark.

According to state police, Smith did not have her cell phone with her. She did have a GPS unit, but said by the time she got down from the tree, the battery had died.

Police say Smith tried to find her way home after the bear left, but got lost because it was so dark.