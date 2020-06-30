Live Now
Bear found in Wisconsin with jug stuck on head

by: KARE/NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KARE/NBC News)  A Wisconsin family out for an evening of fishing, got caught instead in a Winnie the Pooh moment.

“Winnie’s cousin,” Brian Hurt laughs.

Brian, his wife Tricia and son Brady were coming back to the landing on Marshmiller Lake near Bloomer, Wisconsin just before sunset when they spotted what looked like a log.

Until, upon further inspection, they realized the log was moving.

“We thought it was a black lab in the water and had a jug on its head,” Brian said. “Then as we got closer my wife is like, ‘No, that looks like a bear.’”

Indeed, it was a young bear struggling in the water with a plastic jug stuck on its head. Not a pooh bear, but a pooped bear. 

“I don’t think it even knew which direction to go,” Brian said.

