Bear crashes Memorial Day cookout

(WPXI/NBC News) Residents of one Cranberry, Pennsylvania neighborhood had a Memorial Day like no other Monday.

A large back bear wandered into the neighborhood, disrupting at least one backyard cookout and drawing dozens of onlookers.

The bear eventually climbed a tree and settled in for a long nap.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission warned residents not to approach or disturb the bear, and said it would likely leave on its own when ready.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

