Bear crashes Memorial Day cookout

(WPXI/NBC News) Residents of one Cranberry, Pennsylvania neighborhood had a Memorial Day like no other Monday.

A large back bear wandered into the neighborhood, disrupting at least one backyard cookout and drawing dozens of onlookers.

The bear eventually climbed a tree and settled in for a long nap.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission warned residents not to approach or disturb the bear, and said it would likely leave on its own when ready.