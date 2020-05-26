(WPXI/NBC News) Residents of one Cranberry, Pennsylvania neighborhood had a Memorial Day like no other Monday.
A large back bear wandered into the neighborhood, disrupting at least one backyard cookout and drawing dozens of onlookers.
The bear eventually climbed a tree and settled in for a long nap.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission warned residents not to approach or disturb the bear, and said it would likely leave on its own when ready.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Bear crashes Memorial Day cookout
- E-signature rule for ballot campaigns stayed as Ohio appeals
- Robot barista serves up safer coffee
- Six Flags announces safety measures for reopening; first park will open June 5
- National Guard to help with coronavirus testing in Ohio nursing homes