Battle over plastic straws has two clear sides
(NBC) - Plastic straws are quickly becoming takeout taboo.
Major businesses, college campuses, and cities, including Seattle and Malibu, are nixing plastic straws.
Many hope these bans will help reduce plastic waste polluting our oceans.
"We don't really need plastic straws," said one beach-goer. "I think they're kind of out of date, we can just sip out of cups."
But that's not an easy task for everyone.
Taylor Woodward has athetosis, a condition similar to cerebral palsy, that causes her to rely on straws to safely consume liquids.
"For me, having a straw is all about accessibility and freedom," Woodward said.
There are environmentally-friendly alternatives to plastic straws, but without the flexibility of plastic, they may not always be safe for people with disabilities. Metal and glass could cause an injury risk to those with involuntary movements. Paper straws could break, causing a choking hazard.
Businesses, including Starbucks, say they will continue to have plastic straws available to those that need them.
"As long as stores still have them available, I think that's really important to ensure that people with disabilities are still part of the community and access the same food and beverages that their peers without disabilities are," said Sarah Bal. She's with the Arc, an organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Starbucks plans to phase out straws by 2020. Marriott recently joined the effort to stop using plastic straws. More cities may soon be banning plastic straws, too, with proposals in process in New York, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.
Santa Barbara passed an ordinance that could punish restaurant employees with thousand dollar fines, or even jail time, for giving plastic straws to customers.
Advocates worry that these harsh city-wide bans could deter restaurants and bars from having straws available for disabled patrons.
