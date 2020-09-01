Batman, Riddler can give you directions in Waze

(CNN) – If you’re a DC comics fan and you use the Waze app for GPS navigation, then you’ll want to know about this!
In celebration of Batman Day coming up on September 19, you can now choose the voice of Batman or The Riddler to give you directions on your next adventure.
The voices should be familiar ones — Waze and DC brought back Kevin Conroy to voice Batman and Wally Wingert to voice The Riddler.
Waze has also added the choices of the Batmobile or Riddler’s Racer in place of your usual car icon.
And– you can even listen to special DC super hero or super villain playlists through the Waze audio player and Spotify.
It’s all just for a limited time though. The fun ends on October 31.
