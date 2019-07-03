Barrel warehouses burn at Jim Beam facility in Kentucky

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are fighting to extinguish a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Kentucky.

Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT-TV that two barrel warehouses at the facility caught fire late Tuesday. Crews were still attempting to get the fire under control early Wednesday.

It’s unclear what caused the blaze. A nearby road has been shut down.

For more on this story, CLICK HERE.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.