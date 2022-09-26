Variety of types and shapes of Italian pasta in glass jars on marble background. Italian cuisine food storage concept. Top view. Copy space.

(WJW) — For all of your spaghetti and meatball, cacio e pepe and carbonara home needs, one company is offering free pasta in a big giveaway this week.

In honor of October being National Pasta Month, Barilla America is offering packs of pasta goodies on a first come, first serve basis starting Monday.

Those U.S. residents who sign up in time for the promotion, they’re only giving away 435 special pasta season packs, here’s what you can expect in your box:

Eight boxes of Barilla pasta

Cooking utensils and accessories

Recipes

A leftover food guide

The promotion runs through Sept. 30 or until they run out, which ever comes first. Only one pack per person.

Find out more about the giveaway and sign up right here.