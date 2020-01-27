BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurant chain Bar Louie has filed for bankruptcy, CNN reports. This comes just days after multiple locations in the Miami Valley closed abruptly over the weekend.
The company announced that it filed for Chapter 11. The chain has recently shut down 38 underperforming locations around the country.
January 25 was the last day of business for their restaurants at Austin Landing and The Greene.
Bar Louie stated to CNN that the chain expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days, but did not comment on potentially reopening any of their closed locations.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of restaurants
- Investigators work scene of Kobe Bryant’s chopper crash
- Ohio attorney general OKs next step of minimum wage issue
- Election 2020: First-time voters concerned about global warming, political polarization
- State approves tax credit for expansion project in Versailles