Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of restaurants

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurant chain Bar Louie has filed for bankruptcy, CNN reports. This comes just days after multiple locations in the Miami Valley closed abruptly over the weekend.

The company announced that it filed for Chapter 11. The chain has recently shut down 38 underperforming locations around the country.

January 25 was the last day of business for their restaurants at Austin Landing and The Greene.

Bar Louie stated to CNN that the chain expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days, but did not comment on potentially reopening any of their closed locations.