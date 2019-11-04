Bank of America to start $20 minimum wage hike early

(CNN) – Bank of America is raising its minimum wage to 20 dollars an hour in 2020, one year earlier than expected.

This is because banks are struggling to find workers, thanks to the tight job market.

It previously planned to increase paychecks in 2021, but the bank is bumping up its timeline, saying it wants to share the company’s success with its employees.

Two years ago, the bank’s employees got a raise to a minimum of 15 dollars an hour.

Bank of America is not the first bank to boost minimum wages.

In June, Citigroup lifted its minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour.

JPMorgan Chase also announced that it’s raising wages.

Many retail companies, including Amazon and Walmart, have increased pay.

