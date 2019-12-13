Bank mistakenly puts $37M in woman’s account

(CNN) – Imagine you go to check your bank account one day and you see an unexpected deposit for 37 million dollars!

A couple of days ago, Ruth Balloon was finishing up her shift at Roma Boots in Dallas where she works.

She says she was having a good day then things got a little better when she decided to look at her bank account.

Ruth’s account somehow had an extra 37 million dollars in it.

“I hoped someone really gifted us with something like that, like 37 million,” she said.

She says her first thought was to take a breath and then tell her husband about it. He then called their bank, Legacy Texas to ask about the deposit that seemed too good to be true.

Ruth says they were advised it was a clerical error.

The bank apologized and took back the money.

“I was a millionaire. I have a screen shot of it, so I can say that now. It’s quite a story,” she said.

She says there was no way she was going to keep the money knowing it wasn’t hers, but now she’s hoping maybe the bank will gift her some kind of a finder’s fee.

“A thank you reward would be a little bit good. You know? Just for being a good customer and notifying them as soon as possible.”

While the millions may have only been around for a day and a half it was certainly enough time for her to think about what to do with so much dough.

“So first I was going to do 10 percent tithing. Then I was going to donate some money and then I would have probably invested it in real estate.”

Legacy Bank explained the error happened during a manual input of foreign currency.

Apparently, the exchange rate caused the mixed up.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.