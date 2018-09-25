Ballpark food service worker arrested after video shows him spitting on pizza
DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been arrested after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.
The man was taken into police custody Sunday and his arrest "stems from a video going around," said Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. The video appeared on Instagram over the weekend and shows someone spitting on the pizza, according to WXYZ-TV.
Comerica Park officials determined the video was recorded Friday, when the Detroit Tigers hosted the Kansas City Royals, WWJ-AM reported.
The head of security at Comerica Park reported the spitting incident to police on Friday, Donakowski told The Associated Press.
Quinnel May, who took the video, told WDIV, "He was angry because the supervisor kept yelling at him, and he was like, 'Im going to spit in the customers pizza,' and I'm like, 'What?'"
Charges against the man were being reviewed Monday, according to Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County prosecutor's office.
Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, said in a statement that it "immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product" after learning about the incident. It says food safety is the "top priority" and that it will take any appropriate action to protect guests.
The Tigers played their final home game of the season on Sunday.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing Springfield 20-year-old found safe
The father of 20-year-old Cameron Lee Wells says his son has medical issues and refused to take his medication.Read More »
-
Ground beef recall includes meat sold at Ohio Meijer, Sam's Club and Target stores
Several Ohio grocery stores are among the locations that received ground beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.Read More »
-
Massive fire destroys Skyline Chili in Fairfield
It happened at the Skyline Chili on Hicks Boulevard near S.R. 4 just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Moraine Police look for car wash break-in suspects
According to police, the two men tried to break into the coin machines at the car wash on S.Dixie Drive.Read More »
-
Man arrested for shooting driver in Clark County
It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Springfield-Xenia Road in Green Township.Read More »