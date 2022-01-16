(WWTI) — Lily’s Sweets is voluntarily recalling 18,855 cases of one of their products due to the presence of soy lecithin.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips are being recalled. The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering available exclusively at Walmart stores in the United States.

The error was discovered after consumers contacted the company and reported finding the white candy pieces mixed with Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips. The white disc-shaped candy pieces reportedly contain soy lecithin, sugar, and other ingredients that are not present in Lily’s Peppermint Flavor chips.

The product is being recalled to protect those who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to soy and should not consume the product. However, there have not been any reports of illness or injury.

Information about the recalled product can be found below.

UPC Number Package Description Lot Code Information (BB followed by) 8-10003-46159-9 7 oz Pouch Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips 01/24/2023 BS

01/25/2023 AS, 01/25/2023 BS, 01/25/23 CS

01/26/2023 AS, 01/26/2023 BS, 01/26/23 CS

01/27/2023 AS, 01/27/2023 BS, 01/27/23 CS

01/28/2023 AS, 01/28/2023 BS

01/31/2023 AS, 01/31/2023 BS

02/01/2023 AS, 02/01/2023 BS, 02/01/23 CS

02/02/2023 AS, 02/02/2023 BS, 02/02/23 CS

02/03/2023 AS, 02/03/2023 BS, 02/03/23 CS

02/04/2023 AS, 02/04/2023 BS

Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged to contact the company for a full refund. They can do so by completing a contact form or by calling Lily’s consumer contact line at (877)587-0557.