Bahamian family finds home in shipping container

(WPTV) Tucked away in the Jupiter Farms neighborhood is a scenic escape.

“There’s serenity, solitude, wilderness,” Rick Clegg said.

Home to the Loxahatchee River and a lot of greenery, Clegg the owner of the Jupiter Outdoor Center calls the area of Headwaters an eco-retreat.

“We needed something that we could up cycle,” he said.

So, he built a home made of shipping containers, a first for Palm Beach County.

