Bahamian family finds home in shipping container

(WPTV) Tucked away in the Jupiter Farms neighborhood is a scenic escape.
“There’s serenity, solitude, wilderness,” Rick Clegg said.
Home to the Loxahatchee River and a lot of greenery, Clegg the owner of the Jupiter Outdoor Center calls the area of Headwaters an eco-retreat.
“We needed something that we could up cycle,” he said.
So, he built a home made of shipping containers, a first for Palm Beach County.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.