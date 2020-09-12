‘Bacon’ the pig looking for a new home

(NBC) – A popular pig in Spain has outgrown his home, but his owners say they’re struggling to find a new place to move with their porcine companion.

Meet Bacon, a playful 3-year-old large white pig that lives in an apartment in Madrid with his two owners, Sara Allegri and boyfriend, David Live.

Bacon was just a tiny piglet when Allegri brought him home from a holiday in southern Spain.

But Bacon’s ample girth has outgrown the tiny apartment and more time in the home due to COVID restrictions has the once popular pig wearing thin on the patience of the neighbors.

Allegri and Live say they are trying to find a new and larger place to live, but no one seems open to allowing Bacon to come along or they want to charge so much additional money that it makes the choices unaffordable.

Bacon is well-known in his area of Madrid, but even his celebrity status doesn’t seem to help.

While Allegri and Live continue trying to find a willing landlord, Bacon spends his days at a local dog park playing with his canine friends.

Allegri says she has no intention of parting with Bacon and holds out hope someone will take pity on them–and Bacon–and give them a home.