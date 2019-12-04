(CNN) – Available for pre-order, Baby Yoda now is.
Disney’s online store is accepting orders for new toys featuring the character, including an 11-inch plush doll and two bobble heads.
Just don’t expect them in time for “Life Day” or Christmas. The products won’t ship until spring.
Baby Yoda is a nickname fans gave the break-out character in “The Mandalorian.”
He took the internet by storm last month.
Fans wondered why toys featuring such an obviously marketable Star Wars character weren’t immediately available.
Series creator Jon Favreau says he wanted him to be a surprise, and couldn’t risk any leaks that could come from merchandizing lead times.
Baby Yoda’s official name is “The Child.”
It hasn’t been revealed yet if he is related to the original Yoda.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Baby Yoda toys available for pre-order
- Woman discovers someone’s been living under her home
- Columbus man facing 13th OVI charge after single-vehicle crash kills wife
- Parents recovering from opioid addiction reach milestone at Family Treatment Court graduation
- 16-year-old sought after officer dragged by fleeing van