Baby Yoda toys available for pre-order

(CNN) – Available for pre-order, Baby Yoda now is.

Disney’s online store is accepting orders for new toys featuring the character, including an 11-inch plush doll and two bobble heads.

Just don’t expect them in time for “Life Day” or Christmas. The products won’t ship until spring.

Baby Yoda is a nickname fans gave the break-out character in “The Mandalorian.”

He took the internet by storm last month.

Fans wondered why toys featuring such an obviously marketable Star Wars character weren’t immediately available.

Series creator Jon Favreau says he wanted him to be a surprise, and couldn’t risk any leaks that could come from merchandizing lead times.

Baby Yoda’s official name is “The Child.”

It hasn’t been revealed yet if he is related to the original Yoda.

