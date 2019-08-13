Baby spinach recalled over salmonella concerns

(NBC News) – Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach due to concerns of potential salmonella contamination.

The products include 6 oz. bags of Dole Baby Spinach and 10 oz. bags of Dole Baby Spinach Clamshell. Both have “use by” dates of Aug. 5 so they are no longer sold in stores.

The FDA says the recall was issued after a random sample of baby spinach tested positive for salmonella by Michigan’s Department of Agriculture.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The impacted products were distributed in 10 states including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

