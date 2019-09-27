Baby seat map available on airline to avoid sitting next to infants on flights

Breaking News
by: Vanessa Wojtusiak

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH) — For those travelers that want to be able to avoid screaming infants or children kicking seats, Japan Airlines has now made that possible by releasing a baby seat map.

When booking a flight through Japan Airlines’ website, during the process of seat selection, new icons showing where children between the ages of 8 days old and two years old are sitting will now appear.

Icons showcasing where babies are seated. (Courtesy: Japan Airlines)

The airline does make note that child icons will not appear if the ticket was booked through a third party website or means of booking or if the youngster’s seat was purchased using award tickets.

