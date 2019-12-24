Breaking News
Crews battle large fire at Dayton residence
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Baby Archie takes over on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby, Archie, are wishing the world holiday joy.

The Queen’s commonwealth trust released the family’s first Christmas card on twitter, with Archie front and center.

The card reads, ‘Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

It’s signed, “From our family to yours.”

Archie was born in May.

He is Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first child.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS