Baby Archie takes over on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card

(CNN) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby, Archie, are wishing the world holiday joy.

The Queen’s commonwealth trust released the family’s first Christmas card on twitter, with Archie front and center.

The card reads, ‘Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

It’s signed, “From our family to yours.”

Archie was born in May.

He is Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first child.

