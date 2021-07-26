Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

U.S. and World

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Gas prices at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., (AP file/Nam Y. Huh)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

18-year-old is America's first women's taekwondo champion—and she's just getting started

Civil rights pioneer Bob Moses dies at 86

7 killed in crash on I-15 near Fillmore

2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after Dayton apartment fire

Health leaders speculate how to encourage unvaccinated residents to receive their dose

Land of Illusion publishes open letter after drowning, accusations of lax regulations

More News