Autistic boy given “Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd” award

(WJAR) An end-of-the-year superlative has angered the mother of a student with autism in New Bedford, Massachusetts.



Desiree Perez said teachers at Normandin Middle School gave her son a certificate on the last day of school that reads, “Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd.” The paper appears to have been signed by a group of teachers, including her son’s.



In a written statement, the New Bedford School District said it’s aware of the situation, and that a “full investigation” is underway.



Perez said she wants a face-to-face meeting with the superintendent, plus more education for the teachers involved.

